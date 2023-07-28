FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE – LES CHEVALIERS DU FIEL Voie Médiévale, 28 juillet 2023, Carcassonne.

Les Chevaliers du Fiel sont de retour au Festival de Carcassonne… pour incarner leurs personnages les plus emblématiques : les municipaux !

Adorés, critiqués, enviés, montrés du doigt, visibles mais bien cachés, les municipaux sont devenus des vedettes grâce aux Chevaliers du Fiel. Dans ce tout nouvel épisode, les municipaux prennent leur destin en main pour devenir ce que personne n’aurait pu imaginer… Amour, réunions syndicales, apéros mortels, surprises, suspense et énorme fou rire… c’est royal, phénoménal, donc municipal !

Avec : Eric Carrière et Francis Ginibre

De : Eric Carrière.

2023-07-28 à 21:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-28 . EUR.

Voie Médiévale

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie



The Chevaliers du Fiel are back at the Carcassonne Festival… to embody their most emblematic characters: the municipals!

Adored, criticized, envied, pointed at, visible but well hidden, the municipals have become stars thanks to the Chevaliers du Fiel. In this new episode, the municipals take their destiny into their own hands to become what no one could have imagined… Love, union meetings, deadly aperitifs, surprises, suspense and huge laughter… it’s royal, phenomenal, and therefore municipal!

With : Eric Carrière and Francis Ginibre

By : Eric Carrière

Los Chevaliers du Fiel vuelven al Festival de Carcasona… para encarnar a sus personajes más emblemáticos: ¡los municipales!

Adorados, criticados, envidiados, señalados, visibles pero bien escondidos, los municipales se han convertido en estrellas gracias a los Chevaliers du Fiel. En este nuevo episodio, los municipales toman las riendas de su destino para convertirse en lo que nadie podía imaginar… Amor, encuentros sindicales, aperitivos mortales, sorpresas, suspense y grandes carcajadas… ¡es real, fenomenal y, por tanto, municipal!

Con : Eric Carrière y Francis Ginibre

De: Eric Carrière

Die Chevaliers du Fiel sind zurück beim Festival von Carcassonne… um ihre emblematischsten Figuren zu verkörpern: die Stadtväter!

Ob verehrt, kritisiert, beneidet, mit dem Finger gezeigt, sichtbar, aber gut versteckt – die Stadtverordneten sind dank der Chevaliers du Fiel zu Stars geworden. In dieser brandneuen Episode nehmen die Stadtväter ihr Schicksal selbst in die Hand, um das zu werden, was sich niemand hätte vorstellen können… Liebe, Gewerkschaftssitzungen, tödliche Aperitifs, Überraschungen, Spannung und großes Gelächter… es ist königlich, phänomenal, also städtisch!

Mit: Eric Carrière und Francis Ginibre

Von: Eric Carrière

Mise à jour le 2023-02-24 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OMT Carcassonne