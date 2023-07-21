FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE – JEAN-BAPTISTE GUEGAN + ONE TOUCH, 21 juillet 2023, Carcassonne.

Carcassonne,Aude

20h30 – One Touch (Rock)

Une touche de rock, une touche de blues, une touche de good vibes, c’est « ONE TOUCH » ! Le groupe composé de 5 gentlemen rockeur (Djé, Mike, Tony, Laurent et Théo), vous donne rendez-vous dès 20h30 sur le square André Chénier pour ouvrir cette belle soirée en musique, au son des guitares électriques, et vous mettre dans l’ambiance en attendant l’arrivée de la célèbre voix de Johnny : Jean-Baptiste Guegan ! Venez les découvrir !

22h – Jean-Baptiste Guegan (Chanson française)

Le phénomène vocal Jean-Baptiste Guegan revient sillonner les routes de France avec une nouvelle tournée « Johnny, Vous & Moi » ! L’occasion de découvrir en exclusivité les titres de son troisième album (sortie le 02 décembre 2022) et de retrouver sur scène le meilleur de Johnny Hallyday. Si l’âme de ce dernier plane toujours au-dessus des mots, l’incroyable talent de Jean-Baptiste ne cesse de se dévoiler. Sa filiation si forte à l’icône ? Il la revendique toujours haut et fort, mais s’en émancipe aussi. Ses histoires sont universelles et résonnent en chacun d’entre nous. Il choisit soigneusement ses chansons comme on choisit un ami cher, qui va vous accompagner toute la vie. À l’instinct, au coup de cœur, à la résonance. Si la musique adoucit les mœurs, celle de Jean-Baptiste Guegan guérit toutes les blessures..

2023-07-21 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-21 . .

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie



8:30pm – One Touch (Rock)

A touch of rock, a touch of blues, a touch of good vibes – that’s ONE TOUCH! The group, made up of 5 gentlemen rockers (Djé, Mike, Tony, Laurent and Théo), will be opening the evening at 8:30pm in the square André Chénier, to the sound of electric guitars, and to get you in the mood for the arrival of the famous voice of Johnny: Jean-Baptiste Guegan! Come and see for yourself!

10pm – Jean-Baptiste Guegan (French chanson)

Vocal phenomenon Jean-Baptiste Guegan returns to the roads of France with a new « Johnny, Vous & Moi » tour! This is an exclusive opportunity to discover tracks from his third album (out December 02, 2022) and to hear the best of Johnny Hallyday live on stage. While Johnny?s soul still hovers above the words, Jean-Baptiste?s incredible talent continues to reveal itself. His strong affiliation with the icon? He claims it loud and clear, but he also emancipates himself from it. His stories are universal and resonate with each and every one of us. He chooses his songs carefully, like choosing a dear friend who will stay with you for the rest of your life. By instinct, by heartbeat, by resonance. If music soothes the soul, Jean-Baptiste Guegan?s music heals all wounds.

20.30 h – One Touch (Rock)

Un toque de rock, un toque de blues, un toque de buen rollo: ¡eso es ONE TOUCH! El grupo, formado por 5 caballeros del rock (Djé, Mike, Tony, Laurent y Théo), tocará en la plaza André Chénier a partir de las 20.30 h para inaugurar esta maravillosa velada musical, al son de guitarras eléctricas, y para ir calentando motores antes de la llegada de la famosa voz de Johnny: ¡Jean-Baptiste Guegan! Venga y compruébelo usted mismo

22.00 h – Jean-Baptiste Guegan (chanson francesa)

El fenómeno vocal Jean-Baptiste Guegan vuelve a las carreteras francesas con una nueva gira « Johnny, Vous & Moi » Una ocasión única para descubrir los temas de su tercer álbum (que saldrá a la venta el 2 de diciembre de 2022) y escuchar en directo lo mejor de Johnny Hallyday. Mientras el alma de Johnny sigue flotando por encima de las palabras, el increíble talento de Jean-Baptiste continúa revelándose. ¿Su fuerte conexión con el icono? Siempre lo reivindica alto y claro, pero también se emancipa de él. Sus historias son universales y resuenan en cada uno de nosotros. Elige sus canciones con cuidado, como se elige a un amigo querido que te acompañará el resto de tu vida. Por instinto, por intuición, por resonancia. Si la música alivia el alma, la de Jean-Baptiste Guegan cura todas las heridas.

20:30 Uhr – One Touch (Rock)

Ein Hauch von Rock, ein Hauch von Blues, ein Hauch von Good Vibes – das ist « ONE TOUCH »! Die Gruppe, die aus 5 Gentleman-Rockern (Djé, Mike, Tony, Laurent und Théo) besteht, lädt Sie ab 20:30 Uhr auf den Square André Chénier ein, um diesen schönen Abend mit Musik zu eröffnen, mit dem Klang von elektrischen Gitarren, und Sie in Stimmung zu bringen, während Sie auf die Ankunft der berühmten Stimme von Johnny warten: Jean-Baptiste Guegan! Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie sie!

22 Uhr – Jean-Baptiste Guegan (Französischer Chanson)

Das Stimmphänomen Jean-Baptiste Guegan kehrt mit seiner neuen Tournee « Johnny, Vous & Moi » auf die Straßen Frankreichs zurück! Die Gelegenheit, exklusiv die Titel seines dritten Albums (Veröffentlichung am 02. Dezember 2022) zu entdecken und das Beste von Johnny Hallyday auf der Bühne wiederzufinden. Während die Seele von Johnny Johnny immer über den Worten schwebt, wird das unglaubliche Talent von Jean-Baptiste immer mehr enthüllt. Seine starke Verbundenheit mit der Ikone? Er bekennt sich immer laut und deutlich zu ihr, emanzipiert sich aber auch von ihr. Seine Geschichten sind universell und klingen in jedem von uns nach. Er wählt seine Lieder sorgfältig aus, wie man einen guten Freund auswählt, der einen ein Leben lang begleitet. Nach Instinkt, Herzschlag und Resonanz. Die Musik von Jean-Baptiste Guegan heilt alle Wunden.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-26 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OMT Carcassonne