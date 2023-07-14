FEU D’ARTIFICE DE LA CITÉ Carcassonne, 14 juillet 2023, Carcassonne.

Carcassonne,Aude

Pour la 15ème année consécutive, les prestataires touristiques du Pays Carcassonnais animeront l’aire d’autoroute « le Belvédère d’Auriac » le 14 juillet de 11h à 23h permettant ainsi à plus de 1000 personnes d’attendre avec sérénité ET dans la joie et la bonne humeur, l’embrasement de la Cité de Carcassonne.

Ateliers gratuits pour enfants et adultes, concerts, animations sportives (VTT, Tir à l’arc), artisans, produits locaux.

3 Food-trucks et des producteurs pour vous restaurer…

Au programme :

14h00 : Sieste musicale avec la Harpiste Rébecca FERON : composition riche, diversifiée et moderne qui vous fera découvrir une palette insoupçonnée de timbres, couleurs et sons.

15h30 : Réveillez-vous avec Fanny Kherdouche, coach FITNESS !!

16h00 : Initiation (de 4 à 99 ans !!) et démonstration Hip Hop (breakdance et popping) avec l’école de danse D-Klik de Castelnaudary

18h00 : « les Cabarets Rive Gauche » avec Le Chat Barré : un répertoire poétique, drôle et participatif, un hymne à la culture populaire française !

22h30 : Embrasement de la Cité et Feu d’Artifice en musique.

Aire d’autoroute du Belvédère située entre Carcassonne Est et Ouest en direction de Toulouse.

Facilités d’accès de stationnement et de restauration..

2023-07-14 11:00:00 fin : 2023-07-14 21:00:00.

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie



For the 15th year running, the tourist service providers of the Pays Carcassonnais region will be hosting the « Belvédère d?Auriac » freeway service area on July 14th from 11am to 11pm, enabling over 1,000 people to wait serenely AND in good spirits for the Cité de Carcassonne to be set ablaze.

Free workshops for children and adults, concerts, sporting events (mountain biking, archery), artisans, local produce.

3 food-trucks and local producers to serve you?

On the program:

2:00 pm: Musical siesta with Harpist Rébecca FERON: a rich, diverse and modern composition that will introduce you to an unsuspected palette of timbres, colors and sounds.

3:30 pm: Wake up with Fanny Kherdouche, FITNESS coach!

4:00 pm: Hip Hop initiation (ages 4 to 99!!) and demonstration (breakdance and popping) with Castelnaudary?s D-Klik dance school

6:00 pm: « Les Cabarets Rive Gauche » with Le Chat Barré: a poetic, funny and participatory repertoire, a hymn to French popular culture!

10:30 p.m.: The Cité goes up in flames, with a musical fireworks display.

Belvédère freeway service area between Carcassonne East and West towards Toulouse.

Easy access, parking and catering.

Por decimoquinto año consecutivo, los prestatarios de servicios turísticos del Pays Carcassonnais acogerán el 14 de julio, de 11:00 a 23:00 horas, el área de servicio de la autopista « Belvédère d’Auriac », que permitirá a más de 1.000 personas esperar con serenidad Y buen humor el incendio de la Cité de Carcassonne.

Talleres gratuitos para niños y adultos, conciertos, eventos deportivos (bicicleta de montaña, tiro con arco), artesanos y productos locales.

3 food-trucks y productores a su servicio..

En el programa:

14.00 h: Siesta musical con la arpista Rébecca FERON: una composición rica, diversa y moderna que le hará descubrir una paleta insospechada de timbres, colores y sonidos.

15.30: ¡Despierta con Fanny Kherdouche, entrenadora de FITNESS!

16.00 h: Iniciación al Hip Hop (breakdance y popping) (¡¡de 4 a 99 años!!) y demostración con la escuela de baile D-Klik de Castelnaudary

18.00: « Les Cabarets Rive Gauche » con Le Chat Barré: un repertorio poético, divertido y participativo, ¡un himno a la cultura popular francesa!

22.30 h: La ciudad arde en fuegos artificiales y música.

El área de servicio de la autopista de Belvédère está situada entre Carcasona Este y Oeste, camino de Toulouse.

Fácil acceso, aparcamiento y restauración.

Mal in Folge werden die Tourismusanbieter des Pays Carcassonnais die Autobahnraststätte « Belvédère d’Auriac » am 14. Juli von 11 bis 23 Uhr beleben, so dass mehr als 1000 Personen mit Gelassenheit UND in fröhlicher Stimmung auf das Feuer der Stadt Carcassonne warten können.

Kostenlose Workshops für Kinder und Erwachsene, Konzerte, Sportveranstaltungen (Mountainbike, Bogenschießen), Handwerker, lokale Produkte.

3 Food-Trucks und Produzenten für Ihr leibliches Wohl?

Programm:

14:00 Uhr: Musikalische Siesta mit der Harfenistin Rébecca FERON: Eine reiche, vielfältige und moderne Komposition, die Sie eine ungeahnte Palette an Klangfarben, Farben und Tönen entdecken lässt.

15:30 Uhr: Wachen Sie auf mit Fanny Kherdouche, FITNESS-Coach!!!

16:00 Uhr: Einführung (von 4 bis 99 Jahren!!) und Hip Hop-Vorführung (Breakdance und Popping) mit der Tanzschule D-Klik aus Castelnaudary

18.00 Uhr: « Les Cabarets Rive Gauche » mit Le Chat Barré: ein poetisches, lustiges und partizipatives Repertoire, eine Hymne an die französische Volkskultur!

22.30 Uhr: Anzünden der Cité und Feuerwerk mit Musik.

Autobahnraststätte Belvédère zwischen Carcassonne Ost und West in Richtung Toulouse.

Einfacher Zugang zu Parkplätzen und Restaurants.

