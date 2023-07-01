ECO RIDE 2023 – Water life Community – Gratuit Carcans-Maubuisson Carcans, 1 juillet 2023, Carcans.

Carcans,Gironde

Water Life Community présente la 2ème édition de l’Eco Ride le Samedi 1er Juillet à l’UCPA de Bombannes avec pour thématique les sports de glisse au service de l’environnement !

De 14h à 22h.

Evènement gratuit

Programme :

– Aqua-stretching

– Stand balance board

– Stand sensibilisation / jeux

– Initiations pirogues / paddle / canoë-kayak

– Tombola

– Concert / DJ set

Inscription et tickets de tombola sur : https://www.helloasso.com/…/boutiques/boutique-water-life.

2023-07-01 fin : 2023-07-01 22:00:00.

Carcans-Maubuisson UCPA Bombannes

Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Water Life Community presents the 2nd edition of the Eco Ride on Saturday, July 1 at UCPA Bombannes, with the theme of board sports in the service of the environment!

From 2pm to 10pm.

Free event

Program :

– Aqua-stretching

– Balance board stand

– Awareness / games booth

– Canoe / paddle / canoe-kayak initiations

– Raffle

– Concert / DJ set

Registration and raffle tickets at: https://www.helloasso.com/…/boutiques/boutique-water-life

Water Life Community presenta el 2º Eco Ride el sábado 1 de julio en UCPA Bombannes, ¡con el tema de los deportes de tabla al servicio del medio ambiente!

De 14h a 22h.

Evento gratuito

Programa :

– Aqua-stretching

– Tablero de equilibrio

– Stand de sensibilización / juegos

– Iniciación a las piraguas / paddle / piragüismo / kayak

– Sorteo

– Concierto / DJ set

Inscripción y boletos para la rifa en: https://www.helloasso.com/…/boutiques/boutique-water-life

Water Life Community präsentiert die zweite Ausgabe des Eco Ride am Samstag, den 1. Juli im UCPA in Bombannes mit dem Thema Gleitsport im Dienste der Umwelt!

Von 14:00 bis 22:00 Uhr.

Kostenlose Veranstaltung

Programm:

– Aqua-Stretching

– Stand mit Balance Board

– Stand Sensibilisierung / Spiele

– Einführungen in Pirogen / Paddle / Kanu

– Tombola

– Konzert / DJ-Set

Anmeldung und Tombola-Tickets unter: https://www.helloasso.com/…/boutiques/boutique-water-life

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT Médoc Atlantique