ECO RIDE 2023 – Water life Community – Gratuit Carcans-Maubuisson Carcans
Carcans,Gironde
Water Life Community présente la 2ème édition de l’Eco Ride le Samedi 1er Juillet à l’UCPA de Bombannes avec pour thématique les sports de glisse au service de l’environnement !
De 14h à 22h.
Evènement gratuit
Programme :
– Aqua-stretching
– Stand balance board
– Stand sensibilisation / jeux
– Initiations pirogues / paddle / canoë-kayak
– Tombola
– Concert / DJ set
Inscription et tickets de tombola sur : https://www.helloasso.com/…/boutiques/boutique-water-life.
Carcans-Maubuisson UCPA Bombannes
Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Water Life Community presents the 2nd edition of the Eco Ride on Saturday, July 1 at UCPA Bombannes, with the theme of board sports in the service of the environment!
From 2pm to 10pm.
Free event
Program :
– Aqua-stretching
– Balance board stand
– Awareness / games booth
– Canoe / paddle / canoe-kayak initiations
– Raffle
– Concert / DJ set
Registration and raffle tickets at: https://www.helloasso.com/…/boutiques/boutique-water-life
Water Life Community presenta el 2º Eco Ride el sábado 1 de julio en UCPA Bombannes, ¡con el tema de los deportes de tabla al servicio del medio ambiente!
De 14h a 22h.
Evento gratuito
Programa :
– Aqua-stretching
– Tablero de equilibrio
– Stand de sensibilización / juegos
– Iniciación a las piraguas / paddle / piragüismo / kayak
– Sorteo
– Concierto / DJ set
Inscripción y boletos para la rifa en: https://www.helloasso.com/…/boutiques/boutique-water-life
Water Life Community präsentiert die zweite Ausgabe des Eco Ride am Samstag, den 1. Juli im UCPA in Bombannes mit dem Thema Gleitsport im Dienste der Umwelt!
Von 14:00 bis 22:00 Uhr.
Kostenlose Veranstaltung
Programm:
– Aqua-Stretching
– Stand mit Balance Board
– Stand Sensibilisierung / Spiele
– Einführungen in Pirogen / Paddle / Kanu
– Tombola
– Konzert / DJ-Set
Anmeldung und Tombola-Tickets unter: https://www.helloasso.com/…/boutiques/boutique-water-life
