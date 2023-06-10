Carcans’O – 3 courses d’orientation organisées par le SMOG Domaine de Bombannes, 10 juin 2023, Carcans.

Les 10 et 11 juin 2023, le SMOG organise 2 compétitions au Classement National à Carcans-Maubuisson (33) : une Moyenne Distance le samedi après-midi ainsi que le Championnat de Ligue Nouvelle-Aquitaine de Longue Distance le dimanche matin.

Une animation de type « One Man Relay » sera également proposée le samedi en fin d’après-midi..

Domaine de Bombannes

Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On June 10 and 11, 2023, the SMOG organizes 2 competitions in the National Ranking in Carcans-Maubuisson (33): a Middle Distance on Saturday afternoon and the New Aquitaine League Championship of Long Distance on Sunday morning.

A « One Man Relay » type of animation will also be proposed on Saturday at the end of the afternoon.

Los días 10 y 11 de junio de 2023, el SMOG organiza en Carcans-Maubuisson (33) 2 competiciones para el Ranking Nacional: un Campeonato de Media Distancia el sábado por la tarde y el Campeonato de Larga Distancia de la Nueva Liga Aquitana el domingo por la mañana.

También se propondrá una animación de tipo « Relevo de un solo hombre » el sábado al final de la tarde.

Am 10. und 11. Juni 2023 organisiert die SMOG in Carcans-Maubuisson (33) zwei Wettkämpfe mit nationaler Wertung: eine Mitteldistanz am Samstagnachmittag sowie die Meisterschaft der Liga Nouvelle-Aquitaine in der Langdistanz am Sonntagvormittag.

Am späten Samstagnachmittag wird außerdem eine One Man Relay Animation angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT Médoc Atlantique