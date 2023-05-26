National DART 18 CVBCM, 26 mai 2023, Carcans.

Le CVBCM accueille le National DART 18.

Le voilier Dart 18 est grée en sloop fractionné. Avec 5.48mètres de long et un tirant d’eau de 10 centimètres, le Dart 18 est un bateau polyvalent et simple à mettre en œuvre, facile à utiliser pour les couples ou les familles. C’est aussi un bateau rapide avec la possibilité de mettre un spi..

2023-05-26 à ; fin : 2023-05-29 . .

CVBCM Domaine de Bombannes

Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



CVBCM hosts the National DART 18.

The Dart 18 is rigged as a fractional sloop. With a length of 5.48 meters and a draft of 10 centimeters, the Dart 18 is a versatile and simple to operate boat, easy to use for couples or families. It is also a fast boat with the possibility of putting a spinnaker.

El CVBCM acoge el DART Nacional 18.

El Dart 18 está aparejado como balandro fraccionado. Con una eslora de 5,48 metros y un calado de 10 centímetros, el Dart 18 es un barco versátil y fácil de usar para parejas o familias. También es un barco rápido con la opción de un spinnaker.

Der CVBCM ist Gastgeber der National DART 18.

Das Segelboot Dart 18 wird als Split-Sloop getakelt. Mit einer Länge von 5,48 Metern und einem Tiefgang von 10 Zentimetern ist der Dart 18 ein vielseitiges und einfach zu segelndes Boot, das sowohl für Paare als auch für Familien leicht zu handhaben ist. Es ist auch ein schnelles Boot mit der Möglichkeit, einen Spinnaker zu setzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OT Médoc Atlantique