Commémoration du 8 mai 1945 Mairie de Carcans, 8 mai 2023, Carcans.

La cérémonie commémorative de la victoire du 8 mai 1945 et d’hommage rendu à tous les morts pour la France aura lieu le lundi 8 mai.

Au programme de la cérémonie :

10h30 : dépôt de gerbes aux Monuments aux morts avec la participation du CEM

11h : Célébration Messe

12h : vin d’honneur offert par la Municipalité sur le parvis de la Mairie.

2023-05-08 à ; fin : 2023-05-08 12:30:00. .

Mairie de Carcans Monument aux morts

Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The commemorative ceremony of the victory of May 8, 1945 and the tribute to all the dead for France will take place on Monday, May 8.

On the program of the ceremony :

10:30 am : deposit of wreaths at the Monuments to the dead with the participation of the CEM

11:00 am : Celebration of the mass

12:00 pm : wine of honor offered by the Municipality on the square of the Town hall

El lunes 8 de mayo tendrá lugar la ceremonia conmemorativa de la victoria del 8 de mayo de 1945 y el homenaje a todos los que murieron por Francia.

En el programa de la ceremonia:

10h30: colocación de coronas de flores en el Memorial de Guerra con la participación de la CEM

11 h: celebración de la misa

12h00: vin d’honneur ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento en la plaza frente al Ayuntamiento

Die Gedenkfeier zum Gedenken an den Sieg am 8. Mai 1945 und zur Ehrung aller für Frankreich Gefallenen findet am Montag, den 8. Mai statt.

Auf dem Programm der Zeremonie stehen :

10.30 Uhr: Kranzniederlegung an den Kriegsdenkmälern mit Beteiligung des CEM

11 Uhr: Feierliche Messe

12 Uhr: Von der Gemeinde angebotener Ehrenwein auf dem Vorplatz des Rathauses

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT Médoc Atlantique