Commémoration du 8 mai 1945 Mairie de Carcans, 8 mai 2023, Carcans.

La cérémonie commémorative de la victoire du 8 mai 1945 et d’hommage rendu à tous les morts pour la France aura lieu le lundi 8 mai.
Au programme de la cérémonie :

10h30 : dépôt de gerbes aux Monuments aux morts avec la participation du CEM
11h : Célébration Messe
12h : vin d’honneur offert par la Municipalité sur le parvis de la Mairie.
2023-05-08 à ; fin : 2023-05-08 12:30:00. .
Mairie de Carcans Monument aux morts
Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine

The commemorative ceremony of the victory of May 8, 1945 and the tribute to all the dead for France will take place on Monday, May 8.
On the program of the ceremony :

10:30 am : deposit of wreaths at the Monuments to the dead with the participation of the CEM
11:00 am : Celebration of the mass
12:00 pm : wine of honor offered by the Municipality on the square of the Town hall

El lunes 8 de mayo tendrá lugar la ceremonia conmemorativa de la victoria del 8 de mayo de 1945 y el homenaje a todos los que murieron por Francia.
En el programa de la ceremonia:

10h30: colocación de coronas de flores en el Memorial de Guerra con la participación de la CEM
11 h: celebración de la misa
12h00: vin d’honneur ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento en la plaza frente al Ayuntamiento

Die Gedenkfeier zum Gedenken an den Sieg am 8. Mai 1945 und zur Ehrung aller für Frankreich Gefallenen findet am Montag, den 8. Mai statt.
Auf dem Programm der Zeremonie stehen :

10.30 Uhr: Kranzniederlegung an den Kriegsdenkmälern mit Beteiligung des CEM
11 Uhr: Feierliche Messe
12 Uhr: Von der Gemeinde angebotener Ehrenwein auf dem Vorplatz des Rathauses

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT Médoc Atlantique

Détails

Date:
8 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Mairie de Carcans
Adresse
Mairie de Carcans Monument aux morts
Ville
Carcans
Departement
Gironde
Lieu Ville
Mairie de Carcans Carcans

Carcans Gironde
Carcans Gironde

