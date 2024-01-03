VIENS T’AMUSER AVEC PUDDING, LE LUTIN DU PERE NOEL ! CARAMAN Montgeard, 3 janvier 2024, Montgeard.

Montgeard,Haute-Garonne

Proposez à vos enfants – qui croient encore au Père Noël- d’aller à la rencontrer de Pudding, le lutin préféré du Père Noël !.

2024-01-03 fin : 2024-01-03 17:30:00. 5 EUR.

CARAMAN

Montgeard 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Invite your children – who still believe in Santa Claus – to meet Pudding, Santa’s favorite elf!

Dé a sus hijos, que aún creen en Papá Noel, la oportunidad de conocer a Pudding, el elfo favorito de Santa Claus

Schlagen Sie Ihren Kindern – die noch an den Weihnachtsmann glauben – vor, Pudding, den Lieblingswichtel des Weihnachtsmanns, zu treffen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE