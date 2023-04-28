Cinéma : Christophe…….Définitivement CAPVERN LES BAINS Capvern Catégories d’Évènement: Capvern

Hautes-Pyrénées

Cinéma : Christophe…….Définitivement CAPVERN LES BAINS, 28 avril 2023, Capvern. Documentaire, Musical réalisée par Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia avec Christophe

Durée : 1H24.

2023-04-28 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-28 . .

CAPVERN LES BAINS Place des Palmiers – Capvern les Bains

Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Documentary, Musical directed by Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia with Christophe

Duration: 1H24 Documental, Musical dirigido por Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia con Christophe

Duración: 1H24 Dokumentarfilm, Musical Regie: Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia mit Christophe

Dauer: 1H24 Mise à jour le 2023-03-20 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Capvern, Hautes-Pyrénées Autres Lieu CAPVERN LES BAINS Adresse CAPVERN LES BAINS Place des Palmiers - Capvern les Bains Ville Capvern Departement Hautes-Pyrénées Lieu Ville CAPVERN LES BAINS Capvern

CAPVERN LES BAINS Capvern Hautes-Pyrénées https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/capvern/

Cinéma : Christophe…….Définitivement CAPVERN LES BAINS 2023-04-28 was last modified: by Cinéma : Christophe…….Définitivement CAPVERN LES BAINS CAPVERN LES BAINS 28 avril 2023 CAPVERN LES BAINS Capvern

Capvern Hautes-Pyrénées