Cinéma : Christophe…….Définitivement CAPVERN LES BAINS, 28 avril 2023, Capvern.
Documentaire, Musical réalisée par Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia avec Christophe
Durée : 1H24.
2023-04-28 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-28 . .
CAPVERN LES BAINS Place des Palmiers – Capvern les Bains
Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Documentary, Musical directed by Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia with Christophe
Duration: 1H24
Documental, Musical dirigido por Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia con Christophe
Duración: 1H24
Dokumentarfilm, Musical Regie: Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia mit Christophe
Dauer: 1H24
