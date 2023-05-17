Cinéma : Quand tu seras grand CAPVERN LES BAINS Capvern Catégories d’évènement: Capvern

Hautes-Pyrénées

Cinéma : Quand tu seras grand CAPVERN LES BAINS, 17 mai 2023, Capvern. Comédie dramatique réalisé par Andréa Bescond, Eric Métayer

Avec Vincent Macaigne, Aïssa Maïga, Evelyne Istria

Durée : 1h39.

CAPVERN LES BAINS Place des Palmiers – Capvern les Bains

Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Comedy drama directed by Andréa Bescond, Eric Métayer

With Vincent Macaigne, Aïssa Maïga, Evelyne Istria

Running time: 1h39 Comedia dramática dirigida por Andréa Bescond, Eric Métayer

Con Vincent Macaigne, Aïssa Maïga, Evelyne Istria

Duración: 1h39 Komödiendrama unter der Regie von Andréa Bescond, Eric Métayer

Mit Vincent Macaigne, Aïssa Maïga, Evelyne Istria

