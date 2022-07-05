Capsule Vitraux Rigny-le-Ferron Rigny-le-Ferron Catégories d’évènement: Aube

Mardi 5 juillet : RIGNY LE FERRON et BERULLE – Capsule vitraux à 10h. Visite consacrée à la découverte du patrimoine verrier exceptionnel des églises de Rigny-le-Ferron et Bérulle. Ouvert à tous. Sur inscription obligatoire. Tarif : 4 €/personne, gratuit pour les – 5 ans. Organisé par l'Office de Tourisme Othe Armance. Contact : +33 (0)3 25 70 04 45 – +33 (0)3 25 40 97 22 – ot@tourisme-othe-armance.com

