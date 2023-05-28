VISITE NOCTURNE DU CHÂTEAU DES ARCHEVÊQUES Place gabriel péri, 28 mai 2023, Capestang.

À Capestang, le château résidence des archevêques de Narbonne des XIVème et XVème siècles invite à un voyage dans le temps avec son magnifique plafond peint, riche en personnages énigmatiques et animaux fabuleux, mais aussi la chasse, la danse, le comique, l’amour courtois….

Place gabriel péri

Capestang 34310 Hérault Occitanie



In Capestang, the castle residence of the archbishops of Narbonne from the XIVth and XVth centuries invites you to travel back in time with its magnificent painted ceiling, rich in enigmatic characters and fabulous animals, but also hunting, dancing, comedy, courtly love…

En Capestang, el castillo, residencia de los arzobispos de Narbona en los siglos XIV y XV, le invita a viajar en el tiempo con su magnífico techo pintado, rico en personajes enigmáticos y animales fabulosos, pero también caza, baile, comedia, amor cortés…

In Capestang lädt das Residenzschloss der Erzbischöfe von Narbonne aus dem 14. und 15. Jahrhundert mit seiner herrlichen Deckenmalerei, die reich an rätselhaften Figuren und Fabeltieren ist, zu einer Zeitreise ein. Aber auch die Jagd, der Tanz, die Komik und die höfische Liebe spielen eine Rolle…

