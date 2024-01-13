L’ENVOLÉE – DE CHEZ MOI À CHEZ TOI ET PAÏS DE FLOR Capendu, 13 janvier 2024, Capendu.

Capendu,Aude

CONTE PAR FLORENT MERCADIER

TOUT PUBLIC

DURÉE 55 MIN + soirée

SOIRÉE OCCITANE

18H30 Dans la salle de spectacle projection Pais de flor,Ode au printemps en Pays Toy (33 mn). Une invitation à contempler la beauté alors que le printemps éclot dans les Hautes-Pyrénées. Les plantes deviennent prétexte à la narration poétique, accompagnées par les voix de passionnés qui racontent avec sensibilité leur lien à la flore. La poésie rencontre la connaissance scientifique.

20H30 Spectacle « De chez moi à chez moi ». Originaire de l’Aveyron, Florant Mercadier profitait déjà des fêtes occitanes en s’invitant sur scène pour une histoire, alors qu’il n’était qu’un enfant. Fasciné par ces veillées cabarets qui mélangeaient sans complexe les langues et les publics, le conte, le chant et l’humour, ses spectacles s’inspirent d’anecdotes collectées et de légendes traditionnelles revisitées à la sauce contemporaine.

Entre le stand-upper et le grand-père au coin du feu, Florant invente des histoires à l’imaginaire métissé et à l’humour irrésistible… Sur scène, il se fait aussi musicien, s’accompagnant à la vielle à roue, à la cornemuse, à l’harmonica ou la caremère…

À 18h30 pendant la projection Conte, par Alan Roch dans la médiathèque

19h, restauration proposée par la Calendreta (soupe aveyronnaise), informations tarif et réservation auprès de l’IEO.

2024-01-13 18:30:00 fin : 2024-01-13 . EUR.

Capendu 11700 Aude Occitanie



STORY BY FLORENT MERCADIER

FOR ALL

DURATION 55 MIN + evening

OCCITAN EVENING

6:30 pm In the auditorium, screening of Pais de flor, Ode to Spring in the Toy Country (33 mins.). An invitation to contemplate beauty as spring blossoms in the Hautes-Pyrénées. Plants become a pretext for poetic narration, accompanied by the voices of enthusiasts who sensitively recount their connection to flora. Poetry meets scientific knowledge.

8:30 pm « De chez moi à chez moi » show. A native of the Aveyron region, Florant Mercadier was already taking advantage of Occitan festivals by inviting himself on stage for a story, when he was just a child. Fascinated by these cabaret evenings, which unabashedly mixed languages and audiences, storytelling, song and humor, his shows are inspired by collected anecdotes and traditional legends revisited with a contemporary twist.

Somewhere between a stand-up comedian and a fireside grandfather, Florant invents stories of mixed imagination and irresistible humor? On stage, he is also a musician, accompanying himself on hurdy-gurdy, bagpipes, harmonica or caremere?

6:30 p.m. during the screening of Conte, by Alan Roch in the mediatheque

7pm, catering by La Calendreta (Aveyron soup), price and booking information from the IEO

RELATO DE FLORENT MERCADIER

PARA TODOS

DURACIÓN 55 MIN + velada

VELADA OCCITANA

18H30 En el auditorio proyección de País de flor, Oda a la primavera en el País del Juguete (33 min). Una invitación a contemplar la belleza mientras la primavera florece en los Altos Pirineos. Las plantas se convierten en un pretexto para la narración poética, acompañada de las voces de aficionados que relatan con sensibilidad su relación con la flora. La poesía se une al conocimiento científico.

20.30 h Espectáculo « De chez moi à chez moi ». Originario de la región de Aveyron, Florant Mercadier ya aprovechaba las fiestas occitanas invitándose a sí mismo al escenario para contar un cuento cuando sólo era un niño. Fascinado por estos cabarets nocturnos, en los que se mezclaban sin pudor lenguas y públicos, cuentos, canciones y humor, sus espectáculos se inspiran en anécdotas recogidas y leyendas tradicionales revisitadas con un toque contemporáneo.

A medio camino entre el cómico y el abuelo junto al fuego, Florant inventa historias de imaginación mestiza y humor irresistible.. En el escenario, también es músico, y se acompaña a sí mismo con la zanfona, la gaita, la armónica y el caremere?

A las 18.30 h, durante la proyección Cuentacuentos, de Alan Roch en la mediateca

19.00 h, catering a cargo de La Calendreta (sopa aveyronnesa), precios y reservas en el IEO

MÄRCHEN VON FLORENT MERCADIER

ALLES PUBLIKUM

DAUER 55 MIN + Abendveranstaltung

OKZITANISCHER ABEND

18H30 Im Veranstaltungssaal Vorführung Pais de flor, Ode an den Frühling im Pays Toy (33 Min.). Eine Einladung, die Schönheit zu betrachten, während der Frühling in den Hautes-Pyrénées erblüht. Die Pflanzen werden zum Vorwand für eine poetische Erzählung, begleitet von den Stimmen leidenschaftlicher Menschen, die mit Sensibilität von ihrer Beziehung zur Flora berichten. Poesie trifft auf wissenschaftliche Erkenntnisse.

20H30 Schauspiel « De chez moi à chez moi ». Der aus dem Aveyron stammende Florant Mercadier genoss schon als Kind die okzitanischen Feste, indem er sich selbst für eine Geschichte auf die Bühne holte. Seine Stücke sind von gesammelten Anekdoten und traditionellen Legenden inspiriert, die mit zeitgenössischen Mitteln neu interpretiert werden.

Zwischen Stand-Upper und Großvater am Kamin erfindet Florant Geschichten mit einer gemischten Vorstellungswelt und unwiderstehlichem Humor Auf der Bühne ist er auch Musiker und begleitet sich selbst mit Drehleier, Dudelsack, Mundharmonika oder Caremère?

Um 18.30 Uhr während der Vorführung Conte, von Alan Roch in der Mediathek

19 Uhr, Essensangebot von La Calendreta (Suppe aus Aveyron), Preisinformationen und Reservierung beim IEO

