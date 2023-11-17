L’ENVOLÉE – DEMAIN TU SERAS LE SOLEIL Capendu, 17 novembre 2023, Capendu.

Capendu,Aude

LECTURE MUSICALE ET DANSÉE, IDEAL CINEMA

TOUT PUBLIC + 12 ans

DURÉE 1H20

Après avoir fait résonner les mots de Victor Hugo en 2021 au Panthéon, Laurent Soffiati vous propose de parcourir une sélection de poèmes, textes, romans, correspondances et discours d’un des plus grands écrivains français, poète humaniste et grand défenseur de la liberté. Laissonsnous transporter par le souffle hugolien. Entendons ses pensées vibrer dans notre XXIème siècle. Écoutons l’homme, le poète, le père, le grand-père et le politicien engagé murmurer à la jeunesse : « Demain, tu seras le soleil ! ». Laurent Soffiati invite le musicien Arnaud Rouanet et la danseuse Emmanuelle Cathala à partager en toute complicité la poésie, les convictions et les émotions de l’immense Victor Hugo.

MUSICAL AND DANCE READINGS, IDEAL CINEMA

ALL AUDIENCES + 12 years

DURATION 1H20

After making Victor Hugo?s words resound at the Pantheon in 2021, Laurent Soffiati invites you to browse through a selection of poems, texts, novels, correspondence and speeches by one of France?s greatest writers, a humanist poet and great defender of freedom. Let us be carried away by Hugol?s breath. Let us hear his thoughts vibrate in our 21st century. Let us listen to the man, the poet, the father, the grandfather and the committed politician whisper to youth: « Tomorrow, you will be the sun! Laurent Soffiati invites musician Arnaud Rouanet and dancer Emmanuelle Cathala to share in the poetry, convictions and emotions of the great Victor Hugo

LECTURAS MUSICALES Y DE DANZA, CINE IDEAL

PUBLICIDAD + 12 años

DURACIÓN 1H20

Después de hacer resonar las palabras de Victor Hugo en 2021 en el Panteón, Laurent Soffiati le invita a recorrer una selección de poemas, textos, novelas, correspondencia y discursos de uno de los más grandes escritores de Francia, poeta humanista y gran defensor de la libertad. Dejémonos llevar por el aliento de Hugol. Oigamos vibrar su pensamiento en nuestro siglo XXI. Escuchemos al hombre, al poeta, al padre, al abuelo y al político comprometido susurrar a nuestra juventud: « ¡Mañana, tú serás el sol! Laurent Soffiati invita al músico Arnaud Rouanet y a la bailarina Emmanuelle Cathala a compartir la poesía, las convicciones y las emociones del gran Victor Hugo

MUSIKALISCHE UND GETANZTE LESUNG, IDEAL CINEMA

ALLE PUBLIKANTEN + 12 Jahre

DAUER 1H20

Nachdem er 2021 die Worte Victor Hugos im Pantheon erklingen lässt, schlägt Ihnen Laurent Soffiati vor, eine Auswahl von Gedichten, Texten, Romanen, Korrespondenzen und Reden eines der größten französischen Schriftsteller, humanistischen Dichters und großen Verteidigers der Freiheit zu durchwandern. Lassen wir uns von Hugos Atem mitreißen. Hören wir seine Gedanken im 21. Jahrhundert vibrieren. Hören wir, wie der Mensch, der Dichter, der Vater, der Großvater und der engagierte Politiker der Jugend zuflüstert: « Morgen wirst du die Sonne sein! ». Laurent Soffiati lädt den Musiker Arnaud Rouanet und die Tänzerin Emmanuelle Cathala ein, die Poesie, die Überzeugungen und die Emotionen des großen Victor Hugo zu teilen

