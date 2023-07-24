Vous avez dit Upcycling marin ? Avenue Pompidou Capbreton
Voiles, bouts, table à cartes… Que deviennent ces chouettes matériaux quand un voilier est détruit ( Oui, oui, les bateaux aussi partent à la poubelle!) ?
« Vous avez dit Upcucling marin? ».
Avenue Pompidou face au marché aux poissons de Capbreton
Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Sails, ends, chart table… What happens to these nice materials when a sailboat is destroyed ( Yes, yes, boats also go to the garbage!)?
« Did you say Upcucling sailor? »
Velas, cabos, mesa de cartas… ¿Qué ocurre con estos bonitos materiales cuando se destruye un velero ( ¡Sí, sí, los barcos también van a la basura!)?
« ¿Has dicho Upcucling sailor? »
Segel, Bugspriet, Kartentisch… Was passiert mit diesen tollen Materialien, wenn ein Segelboot zerstört wird (Ja, ja, auch Boote landen im Müll!)?
« Haben Sie Upcucling für Seeleute gesagt? »
