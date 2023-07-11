Concours de pétanque 6 Boulevard François Mitterrand, 11 juillet 2023, Capbreton.

Concours ouvert à tout public en doublette.

Tirage au sort.

Prix en lots.

Inscriptions au boulodrome.

Jet du but à 14h..

6 Boulevard François Mitterrand Boulodrome de la Plage

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Contest open to all public in doublets.

Drawing of lots.

Prizes in lots.

Registration at the bowling alley.

Throwing of the goal at 2pm.

Concurso abierto al público en doblete.

Sorteo.

Premios por lotes.

Inscripción en el boulodrome.

Lanzamiento de la diana a las 14h.

Wettbewerb für jedes Publikum im Doppelpack.

Auslosung nach dem Zufallsprinzip.

Preise in Form von Losen.

Anmeldung im Boulodrome.

Zielwurf um 14 Uhr.

