Vous avez dit Upcycling marin ? Avenue Pompidou, 10 juillet 2023, Capbreton.

Voiles, bouts, table à cartes… Que deviennent ces chouettes matériaux quand un voilier est détruit ( Oui, oui, les bateaux aussi partent à la poubelle!) ?

« Vous avez dit Upcucling marin? ».

2023-07-10 à ; fin : 2023-07-10 10:30:00. EUR.

Avenue Pompidou face au marché aux poissons de Capbreton

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sails, ends, chart table… What happens to these nice materials when a sailboat is destroyed ( Yes, yes, boats also go to the garbage!)?

« Did you say Upcucling sailor? »

Velas, cabos, mesa de cartas… ¿Qué ocurre con estos bonitos materiales cuando se destruye un velero ( ¡Sí, sí, los barcos también van a la basura!)?

« ¿Has dicho Upcucling sailor? »

Segel, Bugspriet, Kartentisch… Was passiert mit diesen tollen Materialien, wenn ein Segelboot zerstört wird (Ja, ja, auch Boote landen im Müll!)?

« Haben Sie Upcucling für Seeleute gesagt? »

Mise à jour le 2023-04-03 par OTI LAS