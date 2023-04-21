ATELIER CRÉATION TAPIS À HISTOIRES Médiathèque-ludothèque L’Écume des jours, 21 avril 2023, Capbreton.

Dans le cadre du Festival du conte 2023, venez créer un tapis à histoires, inventer votre conte, vos personnages, coller, découper et enfin raconter votre histoire.

Le tapis sera exposé lors du Festival du 18 au 21 mai.

Gratuit / Réservations : 05 58 72 21 61 / Tout public à partir de 7 ans.

Médiathèque-ludothèque L’Écume des jours Place Yann du Gouf

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the Festival du conte 2023, come and create a story carpet, invent your tale, your characters, glue, cut out and finally tell your story.

The carpet will be exhibited during the Festival from May 18 to 21.

Free / Reservations : 05 58 72 21 61 / All public from 7 years old

En el marco del Festival de Cuentos 2023, ven a crear una alfombra de cuentos, inventa tu historia, tus personajes, pega, recorta y, por último, cuenta tu cuento.

La alfombra se expondrá durante el Festival, del 18 al 21 de mayo.

Gratuito / Reservas: 05 58 72 21 61 / A partir de 7 años

Im Rahmen des Märchenfestivals 2023 können Sie einen Geschichtenteppich gestalten, Ihr Märchen und Ihre Figuren erfinden, aufkleben, ausschneiden und schließlich Ihre Geschichte erzählen.

Der Teppich wird während des Festivals vom 18. bis 21. Mai ausgestellt.

Kostenlos / Reservierungen: 05 58 72 21 61 / Für alle ab 7 Jahren

