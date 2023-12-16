DINER ROMAIN – 2000 ANS DE PLINE L’ANCIEN CAP DE LA COSTE Labroquère, 16 décembre 2023 15:00, Labroquère.

Labroquère,Haute-Garonne

L’oeuvre remarquable de Pline l’ancien a rayonné et inspiré jusqu’à maintenant bon nombre de personnes.

Sous l’élan du fameux herboriste James Forest, venez participer à cette journée exceptionnelle pour l’anniversaire de 2000 ans de Pline.

Dîner Romain par le chef Renzo et Hélène Pedrazzini..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 23:00:00. 45 EUR.

CAP DE LA COSTE LA TABLE DE LUGARAN

Labroquère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The remarkable work of Pliny the Elder has inspired many people to this day.

Under the impetus of the famous herbalist James Forest, come and take part in this exceptional day to celebrate Pliny’s 2000th birthday.

Roman dinner by chef Renzo and Hélène Pedrazzini.

La extraordinaria obra de Plinio el Viejo ha influido e inspirado a muchas personas hasta nuestros días.

Bajo el impulso del célebre herborista James Forest, venga a participar en esta jornada excepcional para celebrar el 2000 aniversario del nacimiento de Plinio.

Cena romana a cargo del chef Renzo y Hélène Pedrazzini.

Das bemerkenswerte Werk von Plinius dem Älteren hat bis heute auf viele Menschen ausgestrahlt und sie inspiriert.

Unter der Leitung des berühmten Kräuterkundigen James Forest nehmen Sie an diesem außergewöhnlichen Tag anlässlich des 2000. Geburtstags von Plinius teil.

Römisches Abendessen von Küchenchef Renzo und Helene Pedrazzini.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE