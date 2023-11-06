- Cet évènement est passé
CAP 33 Programme individuel + de 15 ans CAP 33 Vendays-Montalivet
Catégories d’Évènement:
CAP 33 Programme individuel + de 15 ans CAP 33 Vendays-Montalivet, lundi 6 novembre 2023.
Vendays-Montalivet Gironde
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2023-11-06 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-05 18:30:00
CAP 33 Programme individuel + de 15 ans : Remise en forme – Pilate – Total Body – Stretching
CAP 33 Programme individuel + de 15 ans : Remise en forme – Pilate – Total Body – Stretching
.
CAP 33
Vendays-Montalivet 33930 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Mise à jour le 2024-01-03 par OT Vendays-Montalivet