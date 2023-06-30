- Cet évènement est passé
Concours de belote Cantine de l’école Saint-Lambert Pauillac
Pauillac,Gironde
L’association de quartier « Vivre et Agir à Saint-Lambert » vous propose son tournoi de belote.
Inscription à partir de 20h30 et début du concours à 21h.
L’entrée se fera route des châteaux..
Cantine de l’école Saint-Lambert Route des châteaux
Pauillac 33250 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The neighborhood association « Vivre et Agir à Saint-Lambert » proposes you its belote tournament.
Registration from 8:30 pm and beginning of the competition at 9 pm.
The entrance will be on route des châteaux.
La asociación de vecinos « Vivre et Agir à Saint-Lambert » organiza un torneo de belote.
Inscripción a partir de las 20.30 horas y comienzo de la competición a las 21.00 horas.
La entrada estará en route des châteaux.
Der Stadtteilverein « Vivre et Agir à Saint-Lambert » bietet Ihnen sein Belote-Turnier an.
Anmeldung ab 20:30 Uhr und Beginn des Wettbewerbs um 21:00 Uhr.
Der Eingang befindet sich in der Route des Châteaux.
