Concours de belote Cantine de l’école Saint-Lambert Pauillac, 30 juin 2023, Pauillac.

Pauillac,Gironde

L’association de quartier « Vivre et Agir à Saint-Lambert » vous propose son tournoi de belote.

Inscription à partir de 20h30 et début du concours à 21h.

L’entrée se fera route des châteaux..

2023-06-30 fin : 2023-06-30 . .

Cantine de l’école Saint-Lambert Route des châteaux

Pauillac 33250 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The neighborhood association « Vivre et Agir à Saint-Lambert » proposes you its belote tournament.

Registration from 8:30 pm and beginning of the competition at 9 pm.

The entrance will be on route des châteaux.

La asociación de vecinos « Vivre et Agir à Saint-Lambert » organiza un torneo de belote.

Inscripción a partir de las 20.30 horas y comienzo de la competición a las 21.00 horas.

La entrada estará en route des châteaux.

Der Stadtteilverein « Vivre et Agir à Saint-Lambert » bietet Ihnen sein Belote-Turnier an.

Anmeldung ab 20:30 Uhr und Beginn des Wettbewerbs um 21:00 Uhr.

Der Eingang befindet sich in der Route des Châteaux.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-26 par OT Médoc-Vignoble