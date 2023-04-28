mar 25 avril 2023
Apéro Mezzo à l'Hôtel Le Fleuray Fleuray, 28 avril 2023, Cangey.

Une expérience inédite mélant Histoire, musique et gastronomie dans un lieu exclusif ! Premier rendez-vous de la saison avec une parenthèse enchantée à l’Hôtel Le Fleuray, Cangey.
Ambiance Jazz et dégustation de vins et produits du terroir dans un cadre champêtre-chic..
Vendredi 2023-04-28 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-28 . 39 EUR.
Cangey 37530 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

A unique experience combining history, music and gastronomy in an exclusive location! First appointment of the season with an enchanted interlude at the Hotel Le Fleuray, Cangey.
Jazz atmosphere and wine and local products tasting in a country-chic setting.

Una experiencia única que combina historia, música y gastronomía en un lugar exclusivo Primera cita de la temporada con un interludio encantado en el Hôtel Le Fleuray, Cangey.
Ambiente de jazz y degustación de vinos y productos locales en un elegante marco campestre.

Eine völlig neue Erfahrung, die Geschichte, Musik und Gastronomie an einem exklusiven Ort vermischt! Erster Termin der Saison mit einer zauberhaften Klammer im Hotel Le Fleuray, Cangey.
Jazz-Ambiente und Verkostung von Weinen und regionalen Produkten in einer ländlich-schicken Umgebung.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par OFFICE AMBOISE

28 avril 2023
