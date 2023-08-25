Clôture du Festiv’Azul : Voix du monde Lac de Cancon, 25 août 2023, Cancon.

Soirées de clôture du Festiv’Azul au Lac de Cancon, avec au programme: concerts, spectacles, DJ, bar, restauration sur place, espace jeux enfant..

2023-08-25 à ; fin : 2023-08-26 . .

Lac de Cancon Route du Lac

Cancon 47290 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Closing evening of the Festiv’Azul at the Lake of Cancon, with the program: concerts, shows, DJ, bar, restoration on the spot, space games child.

Noche de clausura del Festiv’Azul en el Lac de Cancon, con conciertos, espectáculos, DJ, bar, catering, zona de juegos para niños.

Abschlussabende des Festiv’Azul am See von Cancon mit Konzerten, Aufführungen, DJ, Bar, Essen und Trinken, Kinderspielplatz.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par OT Coeur de Bastides