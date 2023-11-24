OBER CANARD ELECTRIK Dinan
OBER CANARD ELECTRIK Dinan, 24 novembre 2023, Dinan.
OBER Vendredi 24 novembre, 22h00 CANARD ELECTRIK
CANARD ELECTRIK 22 rue de la Chaux, 22100 Dinan Dinan 22100 Côtes-d'Armor Bretagne
« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/oberfrance?fbclid=IwAR2nxRmZuKTdrAQugvUOabBhCmx5Bih0Z7nGYTgZbsi9I-nOzX2ixO8ag0I »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@ober87) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/347846014_1629727044157770_6172705021299655655_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=-3L8AFRY7f8AX_wUFha&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCZkMlIF9KCyC-OVGuz1adKWmAK7g5WNKlHDHBxDryBrg&oe=650889A3 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/ober87/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/ober87/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D&fbclid=IwAR1a8IzL9MmdDRrspj72YWzAZG02NQySXB6d95lWAdOF1F-pUr5jgncgFas »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00
dj set electro