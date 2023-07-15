Repas concert « Swan Boys & Dj Variétés » à l’étang du moulin Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel, 15 juillet 2023, Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel.

Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel,Corrèze

A partir de 19 heures, repas concert sur réservation avant le 10 juillet. Feu d’artifice au dessus de l’étang du moulin vers 22h30..

2023-07-15 . EUR.

Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel 19430 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From 7 p.m., concert dinner (booking required by July 10). Fireworks over the mill pond around 10.30pm.

A partir de las 19.00 horas, cena y concierto, previa reserva antes del 10 de julio. Fuegos artificiales sobre el estanque del molino hacia las 22.30 h.

Ab 19 Uhr Konzertmahlzeit (Reservierung bis zum 10. Juli erforderlich). Feuerwerk über dem Mühlenteich gegen 22:30 Uhr.

