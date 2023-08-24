LES ESTIVALES – DUO « SUCRÉE – SALÉE » Camplong-d’Aude, 24 août 2023, Camplong-d'Aude.

Camplong-d’Aude,Aude

Un duo de choc et de charme, la voix envoûtante de Carole et la virtuosité de Laetitia vous embarqueront vers une destination musicale où vos rêves peuvent devenir réalité !

Un voyage autour de Michel Legrand, Nougaro, Abba, Barbara Streisand et bien d’autres pour raconter leur histoire !.

2023-08-24 21:30:00 fin : 2023-08-24 . .

Camplong-d’Aude 11200 Aude Occitanie



Carole’s spellbinding voice and Laetitia’s virtuosity will take you to a musical destination where your dreams can come true!

A journey around Michel Legrand, Nougaro, Abba, Barbara Streisand and many others to tell their stories!

La voz hechizante de Carole y el virtuosismo de Laetitia le llevarán a un destino musical donde sus sueños pueden hacerse realidad

¡Un viaje alrededor de Michel Legrand, Nougaro, Abba, Barbara Streisand y muchos otros para contar sus historias!

Ein schockierendes und charmantes Duo, die betörende Stimme von Carole und die Virtuosität von Laetitia werden Sie an ein musikalisches Ziel bringen, wo Ihre Träume wahr werden können!

Eine Reise rund um Michel Legrand, Nougaro, Abba, Barbara Streisand und viele andere, um ihre Geschichte zu erzählen!

