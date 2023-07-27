Les voyages du poète nomade Camping municipal Saint-Nazaire-le-Désert, 27 juillet 2023, Saint-Nazaire-le-Désert.

Saint-Nazaire-le-Désert,Drôme

Venez rencontrer le poète nomade Mr Wazaki et ses 2 amies, Amandine (jeu masqué) et Myrtille (clown muet) qu’il invite à nous faire partager leur expérience, nous inviter à voir l’autre et le monde différemment, poétiquement. Spectacle drôle & émouvant..

2023-07-27 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-27 22:30:00. .

Camping municipal

Saint-Nazaire-le-Désert 26340 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and meet the nomadic poet Mr. Wazaki and his 2 friends, Amandine (masked play) and Myrtille (mute clown), whom he invites to share their experience with us, inviting us to see others and the world differently, poetically. A funny and moving show.

Venga a conocer al poeta nómada Sr. Wazaki y a sus 2 amigas, Amandine (juego de máscaras) y Myrtille (payaso mudo), a las que invita a compartir su experiencia con nosotros, invitándonos a ver a los demás y al mundo de otra manera, poéticamente. Un espectáculo divertido y conmovedor.

Treffen Sie den nomadischen Dichter Mr. Wazaki und seine beiden Freundinnen Amandine (Maskenspiel) und Myrtille (stummer Clown), die er einlädt, ihre Erfahrungen mit uns zu teilen und uns einzuladen, den Anderen und die Welt anders, poetisch zu sehen. Witzige und bewegende Aufführung.

