THÉÂTRE / Pièce « Escape Work »- Téléthon 2023 Camping Ilbarritz / Yellow Village Bidart
Bidart,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Pièce « Escape Work » – Téléthon 2023
Pièce par N. LAPARRA et sa troupe
Compagnie TROIS COUPS LA RÉPLIQUE
Réservation : à Bidart Optik / Prévente*
ou en ligne sur Hello Asso
ou sur place à partir de 15h30 (Places limitées à 100 personnes).
2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. EUR.
Camping Ilbarritz / Yellow Village
Bidart 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Escape Work » play – Telethon 2023
Play by N. LAPARRA and his troupe
TROIS COUPS LA RÉPLIQUE Company
Reservations: at Bidart Optik / Presale* or
or online on Hello Asso
or on site from 3:30pm (Places limited to 100 people)
Obra de teatro « Escape Work » – Teletón 2023
Obra de N. LAPARRA y su compañía
Compañía TROIS COUPS LA RÉPLIQUE
Reserva: en Bidart Optik / Preventa* o
o en línea en Hello Asso
o in situ a partir de las 15.30 h (Plazas limitadas a 100 personas)
Theaterstück « Escape Work » – Telethon 2023
Stück von N. LAPARRA und seiner Truppe
Kompanie TROIS COUPS LA RÉPLIQUE (DREI SCHLÄGE DIE REPLIK)
Reservierung: bei Bidart Optik / Vorverkauf*
oder online auf Hello Asso
oder vor Ort ab 15.30 Uhr (Plätze auf 100 Personen begrenzt)
