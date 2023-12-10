THÉÂTRE / Pièce « Escape Work »- Téléthon 2023 Camping Ilbarritz / Yellow Village Bidart, 10 décembre 2023, Bidart.

Bidart,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Pièce « Escape Work » – Téléthon 2023

Pièce par N. LAPARRA et sa troupe

Compagnie TROIS COUPS LA RÉPLIQUE

Réservation : à Bidart Optik / Prévente*

ou en ligne sur Hello Asso

ou sur place à partir de 15h30 (Places limitées à 100 personnes).

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. EUR.

Camping Ilbarritz / Yellow Village

Bidart 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Escape Work » play – Telethon 2023

Play by N. LAPARRA and his troupe

TROIS COUPS LA RÉPLIQUE Company

Reservations: at Bidart Optik / Presale* or

or online on Hello Asso

or on site from 3:30pm (Places limited to 100 people)

Obra de teatro « Escape Work » – Teletón 2023

Obra de N. LAPARRA y su compañía

Compañía TROIS COUPS LA RÉPLIQUE

Reserva: en Bidart Optik / Preventa* o

o en línea en Hello Asso

o in situ a partir de las 15.30 h (Plazas limitadas a 100 personas)

Theaterstück « Escape Work » – Telethon 2023

Stück von N. LAPARRA und seiner Truppe

Kompanie TROIS COUPS LA RÉPLIQUE (DREI SCHLÄGE DIE REPLIK)

Reservierung: bei Bidart Optik / Vorverkauf*

oder online auf Hello Asso

oder vor Ort ab 15.30 Uhr (Plätze auf 100 Personen begrenzt)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OT Bidart