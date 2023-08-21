SPORTS AU LAUTARET CAMPING CENTRE DE LOISIRS DU LAUTARET Ubaye-Serre-Ponçon Catégories d’Évènement: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Ubaye-Serre-Ponçon SPORTS AU LAUTARET CAMPING CENTRE DE LOISIRS DU LAUTARET Ubaye-Serre-Ponçon, 21 août 2023, Ubaye-Serre-Ponçon. SPORTS AU LAUTARET 21 – 25 août CAMPING CENTRE DE LOISIRS DU LAUTARET Transport compris Séjour 7 jeunes et 2 animateurs : trottinette tout terrain, canyoning, rafting, baignade. Camping, vaisselle et rigolades au programme… CAMPING CENTRE DE LOISIRS DU LAUTARET 04340 SAINT VINCENT LES FORTS Ubaye-Serre-Ponçon 04340 Saint-Vincent-les-Forts Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0492839610 »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-08-21T08:30:00+02:00 – 2023-08-21T23:59:00+02:00

Age min 10 Age max 14

