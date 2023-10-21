Landscape Stories CAMPAN Campan, 21 octobre 2023, Campan.

Campan,Hautes-Pyrénées

Nous sommes ravis d’accueillir DD Dorvillier et son équipe en résidence de création dans nos montagnes. En immersion durant 20 jours, au contact de ses paysages et de ses habitants, ils proposeront une représentation in situ au Courtaou d’Artigussy.

Venez découvrir leur travail dans ce lieu magique, à l’occasion d’une sortie en montagne, nous vous donnons rendez-vous samedi 21 octobre, à 16h, au Courtaou d’Artigussy

Nous vous proposerons de prolonger l’expérience en partageant un « apéritif » sorti du leyté à base de produits de nos producteurs locaux, ainsi qu’en participant à la discussion entre la chorégraphe et trois invités du territoire, Richard Sabatier (architecte-OAPHP), Didier Roche (auteur-préservation du patrimoine) et Jen Bonn (artiste éleveuse fromagère) autour des questions du geste, du paysage et du patrimoine..

2023-10-21 16:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . .

CAMPAN Courtaou d’Artigussy

Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



We are delighted to welcome DD Dorvillier and his team for a creative residency in our mountains. Immersed for 20 days, in contact with the landscape and its inhabitants, they will present an in situ performance at Courtaou d?Artigussy.

Come and discover their work in this magical place, on the occasion of an outing in the mountains. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday October 21, at 4pm, at the Courtaou d’Artigussy

We invite you to extend the experience by sharing an « apéritif » made with products from our local producers, and by taking part in a discussion between the choreographer and three guests from the region: Richard Sabatier (architect-OAPHP), Didier Roche (author-preservation of heritage) and Jen Bonn (artist-cheese breeder) on the issues of gesture, landscape and heritage.

Estamos encantados de recibir a DD Dorvillier y su equipo para una residencia creativa en nuestras montañas. Durante 20 días, estarán inmersos en el paisaje y sus habitantes, y realizarán una performance site-specific en el Courtaou d’Artigussy.

Venga a descubrir su trabajo en este lugar mágico, con ocasión de una salida a la montaña. Le esperamos el sábado 21 de octubre, a las 16.00 horas, en el Courtaou d’Artigussy

Le invitamos a prolongar la experiencia compartiendo un « aperitivo » elaborado con productos de nuestros productores locales, así como a participar en un debate entre el coreógrafo y tres invitados de la región, Richard Sabatier (arquitecto-OAPHP), Didier Roche (autor-conservación del patrimonio) y Jen Bonn (artista-quesero) sobre las cuestiones del gesto, el paisaje y el patrimonio.

Wir freuen uns sehr, DD Dorvillier und sein Team zu einem kreativen Aufenthalt in unseren Bergen begrüßen zu dürfen. Sie tauchen 20 Tage lang in die Landschaft und ihre Bewohner ein, um eine Aufführung in situ im Courtaou d’Artigussy zu präsentieren.

Entdecken Sie ihre Arbeit an diesem magischen Ort im Rahmen eines Ausflugs in die Berge. Wir treffen uns am Samstag, den 21. Oktober, um 16 Uhr im Courtaou d’Artigussy

Wir schlagen Ihnen vor, das Erlebnis zu verlängern, indem Sie einen « Aperitif » aus dem Leyté mit Produkten unserer lokalen Produzenten teilen und an der Diskussion zwischen der Choreografin und drei Gästen aus der Gegend, Richard Sabatier (Architekt-OAPHP), Didier Roche (Autor-Erbeerhaltung) und Jen Bonn (Künstlerin, Käserei-Züchterin) über die Fragen der Geste, der Landschaft und des Erbes teilnehmen.

