Vide Grenier Galade CAMPAN Campan
Campan,Hautes-Pyrénées
De 9 h à 17 h dans la cour de l’école.
Renseignements et inscriptions :
06 77 03 67 25
Tarifs :
3 € le m. sans table
4 € le m. avec table
Buvette & restauration sur place.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the schoolyard.
Information and registration:
06 77 03 67 25
Prices :
3 ? per m. without table
4 ? per m. with table
Refreshments & catering on site
De 9.00 a 17.00 horas en el patio del colegio.
Información e inscripciones:
06 77 03 67 25
Precios :
3 ? por m. sin mesa
4 ? por m. con mesa
Refrescos y comida in situ
Von 9.00 bis 17.00 Uhr im Schulhof.
Informationen und Anmeldungen :
06 77 03 67 25
Preise:
3 ? pro M. ohne Tisch
4 ? pro M. mit Tisch
Getränke und Essen vor Ort
Mise à jour le 2023-06-10 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65