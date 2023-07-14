Vide Grenier Galade CAMPAN Campan, 14 juillet 2023, Campan.

Campan,Hautes-Pyrénées

De 9 h à 17 h dans la cour de l’école.

Renseignements et inscriptions :

06 77 03 67 25

Tarifs :

3 € le m. sans table

4 € le m. avec table

Buvette & restauration sur place.

2023-07-14 09:00:00 fin : 2023-07-14 17:00:00. .

CAMPAN

Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the schoolyard.

Information and registration:

06 77 03 67 25

Prices :

3 ? per m. without table

4 ? per m. with table

Refreshments & catering on site

De 9.00 a 17.00 horas en el patio del colegio.

Información e inscripciones:

06 77 03 67 25

Precios :

3 ? por m. sin mesa

4 ? por m. con mesa

Refrescos y comida in situ

Von 9.00 bis 17.00 Uhr im Schulhof.

Informationen und Anmeldungen :

06 77 03 67 25

Preise:

3 ? pro M. ohne Tisch

4 ? pro M. mit Tisch

Getränke und Essen vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-06-10 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65