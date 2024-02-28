CAMO La Bellevilloise Paris
CAMO La Bellevilloise Paris, mercredi 28 février 2024.
Le mercredi 28 février 2024
de 17h30 à 22h00
.Public adultes. payant Préventes : 28.5 EUR
Cult of Ya présente CAMO
CAMO (카모) est une rappeuse sud-coréenne. Elle a fait ses débuts le 10 mars 2020 avec l’EP ‘ICE’.
17h30 Entrée VIP
18h30 Entrée anticipée
19h Entrée générale
20h Spectacle
La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer 75020 Paris
Métro -> 3 : Gambetta (Paris) (608m)
Bus -> 96 : Henri Chevreau (Paris) (223m)
Vélib -> Boyer – Ménilmontant (54.96m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo
Contact : https://dice.fm/partner/cult-of-ya—eur/event/37egx-camo-paris-28th-feb-la-bellevilloise-paris-tickets?dice_id=2048755&dice_channel=web&dice_tags=organic&dice_campaign=Cult+Of+Ya+-+EUR&dice_feature=marketing&_branch_match_id=1176865328454422531&_branch_referrer=H4sIAAAAAAAAA8soKSkottLXz8nMy9ZLyUxO1UvL1S9KNjQyNDBOs0gxSwQAPaOXcSEAAAA%3D
CAMO