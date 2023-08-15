Exposition de Rolande BOUTEILLE à la Grange aux dîmes de Cambremer du 15 au 20 août 2023 Grange aux dîmes, 15 août 2023, Cambremer.

Exposition de Rolande BOUTEILLE

Pour cette artiste autodidacte, la peinture abstraite est une évasion au pays où le temps n’existe plus..

Vendredi 2023-08-15 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-20 18:00:00. .

Grange aux dîmes Rue du Chanoine Lanier

Cambremer 14340 Calvados Normandie



Exhibition of Rolande BOUTEILLE

For this self-taught artist, abstract painting is an escape to the land where time no longer exists.

Exposición de Rolande BOUTEILLE

Para esta artista autodidacta, la pintura abstracta es una evasión al país donde el tiempo ya no existe.

Ausstellung von Rolande BOUTEILLE

Für diese autodidaktische Künstlerin ist die abstrakte Malerei eine Flucht in ein Land, in dem die Zeit nicht mehr existiert.

