mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Exposition de Sandrine FORGET, Laurence ROYER & Sophie LECESNE à la Grange aux dîmes de Cambremer du 8 au 13 août 2023 Grange aux dîmes Cambremer

Catégories d’Évènement:

Exposition de Sandrine FORGET, Laurence ROYER & Sophie LECESNE à la Grange aux dîmes de Cambremer du 8 au 13 août 2023 Grange aux dîmes, 8 août 2023, Cambremer.

Exposition du 8 au 13 août
Diversité des thèmes, des couleurs et des formats animent les oeuvres à l’acrylique de Sandrine FORGET lui procurant sérénité et bien-être.
Quant à Laurence ROYER, elle à penser que chaque création est un voyage vers l’inconnu dont seul l’inconscient connaît la destination.
Dans son univers tout aussi sensible, Sophie LESCENE manipule le couteau avec différentes mixtures, installe les couleurs dans les fissures de la matière au fil de ses inspirations.
Vendredi 2023-08-08 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-13 18:00:00. .
Grange aux dîmes Rue du Chanoine Lanier
Cambremer 14340 Calvados Normandie

Exhibition from August 8 to 13
Diversity of themes, colors and formats animate the acrylic works of Sandrine FORGET, giving her serenity and well-being.
As for Laurence ROYER, she thinks that each creation is a journey to the unknown which only the unconscious knows the destination.
In her equally sensitive universe, Sophie LESCENE manipulates the knife with different mixtures, installs the colors in the cracks of the material according to her inspirations

Exposición del 8 al 13 de agosto
Diversidad de temas, colores y formatos animan las obras en acrílico de Sandrine FORGET, aportándole serenidad y bienestar.
En cuanto a Laurence ROYER, piensa que cada creación es un viaje hacia lo desconocido cuyo destino sólo conoce el inconsciente.
En su universo igualmente sensible, Sophie LESCENE manipula el cuchillo con diferentes mezclas e instala los colores en las grietas de la materia según sus inspiraciones

Ausstellung vom 8. bis 13. August
Verschiedene Themen, Farben und Formate beleben die Acrylbilder von Sandrine FORGET, die ihr Gelassenheit und Wohlbefinden verleihen.
Laurence ROYER ist der Meinung, dass jede Kreation eine Reise ins Unbekannte ist, deren Ziel nur das Unterbewusstsein kennt.
In ihrem ebenso sensiblen Universum hantiert Sophie LESCENE mit dem Messer in verschiedenen Mischungen, installiert die Farben in den Rissen der Materie im Laufe ihrer Inspirationen

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité

Détails

Date:
8 août 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Grange aux dîmes
Adresse
Grange aux dîmes Rue du Chanoine Lanier
Ville
Cambremer
Departement
Calvados
Lieu Ville
Grange aux dîmes Cambremer

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Cambremer Calvados
Cambremer Calvados

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?