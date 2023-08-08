Exposition de Sandrine FORGET, Laurence ROYER & Sophie LECESNE à la Grange aux dîmes de Cambremer du 8 au 13 août 2023 Grange aux dîmes, 8 août 2023, Cambremer.

Exposition du 8 au 13 août

Diversité des thèmes, des couleurs et des formats animent les oeuvres à l’acrylique de Sandrine FORGET lui procurant sérénité et bien-être.

Quant à Laurence ROYER, elle à penser que chaque création est un voyage vers l’inconnu dont seul l’inconscient connaît la destination.

Dans son univers tout aussi sensible, Sophie LESCENE manipule le couteau avec différentes mixtures, installe les couleurs dans les fissures de la matière au fil de ses inspirations.

Vendredi 2023-08-08 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-13 18:00:00. .

Grange aux dîmes Rue du Chanoine Lanier

Cambremer 14340 Calvados Normandie



Exhibition from August 8 to 13

Diversity of themes, colors and formats animate the acrylic works of Sandrine FORGET, giving her serenity and well-being.

As for Laurence ROYER, she thinks that each creation is a journey to the unknown which only the unconscious knows the destination.

In her equally sensitive universe, Sophie LESCENE manipulates the knife with different mixtures, installs the colors in the cracks of the material according to her inspirations

Exposición del 8 al 13 de agosto

Diversidad de temas, colores y formatos animan las obras en acrílico de Sandrine FORGET, aportándole serenidad y bienestar.

En cuanto a Laurence ROYER, piensa que cada creación es un viaje hacia lo desconocido cuyo destino sólo conoce el inconsciente.

En su universo igualmente sensible, Sophie LESCENE manipula el cuchillo con diferentes mezclas e instala los colores en las grietas de la materia según sus inspiraciones

Ausstellung vom 8. bis 13. August

Verschiedene Themen, Farben und Formate beleben die Acrylbilder von Sandrine FORGET, die ihr Gelassenheit und Wohlbefinden verleihen.

Laurence ROYER ist der Meinung, dass jede Kreation eine Reise ins Unbekannte ist, deren Ziel nur das Unterbewusstsein kennt.

In ihrem ebenso sensiblen Universum hantiert Sophie LESCENE mit dem Messer in verschiedenen Mischungen, installiert die Farben in den Rissen der Materie im Laufe ihrer Inspirationen

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité