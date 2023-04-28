Concert Le chant des oiseaux » à la Grange aux Dîmes Salle de la Grange Aux Dîmes, 28 avril 2023, Cambremer.

Le Chant des oiseaux

Une envolée musicale du XVIIe siècle à nos jours

Chansons, airs de cour, madrigaux, mélodies et pièces instrumentales pour célébrer le retour printanier de la gent ailée :coucou, fauvette, colombe, rossignol, hirondelle…

Florence Devieilhe, soprano

Yoann Moulin, clavecin

Jean-Marie Ségrétier, flûtes

Tarif adultes : 12€ – Tarif jeune (moins de 18 ans) : 6€RÉSERVATIONS : 07 84 21 78 37 – mirabilia.curiosa@gmail.comUne manifestation proposée par l’ARMAEN

(Association pour le rayonnement de la musique ancienne en Normandie)

avec le concours de l’association Mirabilia & Curiosa

et le soutien de la commune de Cambremer.

2023-04-28 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-28 23:00:00. .

Salle de la Grange Aux Dîmes centre ville de Cambremer

Cambremer 14340 Calvados Normandie



The Song of the Birds

A musical flight from the 17th century to the present day

Songs, court arias, madrigals, melodies and instrumental pieces to celebrate the spring return of the winged gentry: cuckoo, warbler, dove, nightingale, swallow…

Florence Devieilhe, soprano

Yoann Moulin, harpsichord

Jean-Marie Se?gre?tier, flutes

Adult price : 12? – Youth rate (under 18): 6? RESERVATIONS: 07 84 21 78 37 – mirabilia.curiosa@gmail.comUne event proposed by ARMAEN

(Association for the promotion of early music in Normandy)

with the help of the association Mirabilia & Curiosa

and the support of the town of Cambremer

El canto de los pájaros

Un vuelo musical del siglo XVII a nuestros días

Canciones, arias de corte, madrigales, melodías y piezas instrumentales para celebrar el regreso primaveral de la alta burguesía alada: cuco, curruca, paloma, ruiseñor, golondrina…

Florence Devieilhe, soprano

Yoann Moulin, clave

Jean-Marie Se?gre?tier, flautas

Precio adulto: 12? – Tarifa joven (menores de 18 años): 6? RESERVAS: 07 84 21 78 37 – mirabilia.curiosa@gmail.comUne evento propuesto por ARMAEN

(Asociación para la difusión de la música antigua en Normandía)

con el apoyo de la asociación Mirabilia & Curiosa

y el apoyo del municipio de Cambremer

Der Gesang der Vögel

Ein musikalischer Höhenflug vom 17. Jahrhundert bis heute

Lieder, höfische Arien, Madrigale, Melodien und Instrumentalstücke, um die Rückkehr der Vögel im Frühling zu feiern: Kuckuck, Grasmücke, Taube, Nachtigall, Schwalbe…

Florence Devieilhe, Sopran

Yoann Moulin, Cembalo

Jean-Marie Se?gre?tier, Flöten

Eintrittspreis für Erwachsene: 12? – Jugendtarif (unter 18 Jahren): 6 RE-SERVATIONS: 07 84 21 78 37 – mirabilia.curiosa@gmail.comUne Eine Veranstaltung, die von ARMAEN angeboten wird

(Association pour le rayonnement de la musique ancienne en Normandie – Verein zur Förderung der Alten Musik in der Normandie)

mit der Unterstützung des Vereins Mirabilia & Curiosa

und der Unterstützung der Gemeinde Cambremer

