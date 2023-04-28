Concert Le chant des oiseaux » à la Grange aux Dîmes Salle de la Grange Aux Dîmes Cambremer
Le Chant des oiseaux
Une envolée musicale du XVIIe siècle à nos jours
Chansons, airs de cour, madrigaux, mélodies et pièces instrumentales pour célébrer le retour printanier de la gent ailée :coucou, fauvette, colombe, rossignol, hirondelle…
Florence Devieilhe, soprano
Yoann Moulin, clavecin
Jean-Marie Ségrétier, flûtes
Tarif adultes : 12€ – Tarif jeune (moins de 18 ans) : 6€RÉSERVATIONS : 07 84 21 78 37 – mirabilia.curiosa@gmail.comUne manifestation proposée par l’ARMAEN
(Association pour le rayonnement de la musique ancienne en Normandie)
avec le concours de l’association Mirabilia & Curiosa
et le soutien de la commune de Cambremer.
2023-04-28 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-28 23:00:00. .
Salle de la Grange Aux Dîmes centre ville de Cambremer
Cambremer 14340 Calvados Normandie
The Song of the Birds
A musical flight from the 17th century to the present day
Songs, court arias, madrigals, melodies and instrumental pieces to celebrate the spring return of the winged gentry: cuckoo, warbler, dove, nightingale, swallow…
Florence Devieilhe, soprano
Yoann Moulin, harpsichord
Jean-Marie Se?gre?tier, flutes
Adult price : 12? – Youth rate (under 18): 6? RESERVATIONS: 07 84 21 78 37 – mirabilia.curiosa@gmail.comUne event proposed by ARMAEN
(Association for the promotion of early music in Normandy)
with the help of the association Mirabilia & Curiosa
and the support of the town of Cambremer
El canto de los pájaros
Un vuelo musical del siglo XVII a nuestros días
Canciones, arias de corte, madrigales, melodías y piezas instrumentales para celebrar el regreso primaveral de la alta burguesía alada: cuco, curruca, paloma, ruiseñor, golondrina…
Florence Devieilhe, soprano
Yoann Moulin, clave
Jean-Marie Se?gre?tier, flautas
Precio adulto: 12? – Tarifa joven (menores de 18 años): 6? RESERVAS: 07 84 21 78 37 – mirabilia.curiosa@gmail.comUne evento propuesto por ARMAEN
(Asociación para la difusión de la música antigua en Normandía)
con el apoyo de la asociación Mirabilia & Curiosa
y el apoyo del municipio de Cambremer
Der Gesang der Vögel
Ein musikalischer Höhenflug vom 17. Jahrhundert bis heute
Lieder, höfische Arien, Madrigale, Melodien und Instrumentalstücke, um die Rückkehr der Vögel im Frühling zu feiern: Kuckuck, Grasmücke, Taube, Nachtigall, Schwalbe…
Florence Devieilhe, Sopran
Yoann Moulin, Cembalo
Jean-Marie Se?gre?tier, Flöten
Eintrittspreis für Erwachsene: 12? – Jugendtarif (unter 18 Jahren): 6 RE-SERVATIONS: 07 84 21 78 37 – mirabilia.curiosa@gmail.comUne Eine Veranstaltung, die von ARMAEN angeboten wird
(Association pour le rayonnement de la musique ancienne en Normandie – Verein zur Förderung der Alten Musik in der Normandie)
mit der Unterstützung des Vereins Mirabilia & Curiosa
und der Unterstützung der Gemeinde Cambremer
