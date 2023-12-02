Téléthon à Camarès Camarès, 1 décembre 2023, Camarès.

Camarès,Aveyron

Animations et soirée au profit du Téléthon organisées par les Sapeurs-Pompiers et les associations de Camarès. Au programme : yoga, rando pédestre et VTT, repas….

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . 15 EUR.

Camarès 12360 Aveyron Occitanie



Events and evening in aid of the Telethon organized by the Camarès Fire Brigade and local associations. On the program: yoga, hiking and mountain biking, meals…

Actos y veladas a beneficio del Teletón organizado por los bomberos de Camarès y sus asociaciones. En el programa: yoga, senderismo y bicicleta de montaña, comidas…

Animationen und Abendveranstaltung zugunsten des Telethon, die von der Feuerwehr und den Vereinen von Camarès organisiert werden. Auf dem Programm stehen: Yoga, Wanderungen und Mountainbiketouren, Essen…

