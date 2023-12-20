Philippe Lellouche – Stand Alone – Tournée RADIANT- BELLEVUE
Seul en scène pour la première fois, retrouvez Philippe Lellouche dans un rapport intime avec le public. Un spectacle drôle et réconfortant de nostalgie heureuse où il partage avec autodérision ses souvenirs d’enfance, ses émois amoureux et bien sûr ses névroses. Après 15 ans de triomphe au théâtre, Philippe Lellouche vous propose un voyage dans le temps dans « Stand Alone ». Un moment de bonheur assumé dont nous avons tous besoin. Philippe Lellouche
RADIANT- BELLEVUE CALUIRE ET CUIRE 1 Rue Jean Moulin Rhône
