CALLIN BERTHE / JACQUES MARRON Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune, vendredi 8 mars 2024.
CALLIN BERTHE / JACQUES MARRON ♫♫♫ Vendredi 8 mars, 20h30 Cherrydon 15€
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-08T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-08T23:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-08T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-08T23:30:00+01:00
Ouverture à 19H
20H30: 1ère Partie CALLIN BERTHE ( Pop Rock )
22H: Tribute FUNK SOUL ROCK By JACQUES MARRON
Possibilité de restauration sur place pizzas à partir de 19H
PAF: 15 €
Infoline & réservations Chris: 06 64 80 30 85
_____________________________________________________________
Cherrydon 7 chemin de saint lambert, 13821 La Penne-sur-Huveaune La Penne-sur-Huveaune 13821 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 64 80 30 85 »}] [{« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]