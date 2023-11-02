SOIRÉES OCÉAN DE LUMIÈRES CALICÉO L’Union, 2 novembre 2023, L'Union.

L’Union,Haute-Garonne

Vivez la magie des Soirées Océan de Lumières, des centaines de bougies, une atmosphère unique et un moment de détente exceptionnel !.

2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-02 22:30:00. EUR.

CALICÉO Rue de Cabanis

L’Union 31240 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Experience the magic of the Ocean of Lights evenings, hundreds of candles, a unique atmosphere and an exceptional moment of relaxation!

Experimente la magia de las veladas del Océano de las Luces, cientos de velas, un ambiente único y un momento de relajación excepcional

Erleben Sie die Magie der Lichtermeer-Abende: Hunderte von Kerzen, eine einzigartige Atmosphäre und ein außergewöhnlicher Moment der Entspannung!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE