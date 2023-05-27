Fête du vélo Allées Fénelon
Fête du vélo Allées Fénelon, 27 mai 2023, Cahors.
Cahors et le Grand Cahors fêtent le vélo dans le cadre de l’opération nationale mai à vélo..
2023-05-27 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 17:00:00. .
Allées Fénelon
Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie
Cahors and the Grand Cahors celebrate the bicycle within the framework of the national operation May with bicycle.
Cahors y el Grand Cahors celebran el ciclismo en el marco de la operación nacional Mayo en Bicicleta.
Cahors und das Grand Cahors feiern im Rahmen der landesweiten Aktion Mai à vélo das Fahrrad.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot