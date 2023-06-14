Festival des Abbayes (Kotaro Fukuma : Récital de Piano) Eglise abbatiale, 14 juin 2023, Cagnotte.

Kotaro Fukuma : Récital de Piano

Premier Prix à 20 ans du Concours international de Cleveland, prix Chopin au Japon en 2013, le pianiste Kotaro Fukuma se produit en soliste sur de nombreuses scènes prestigieuses à travers le monde

Réservation conseillée.

Eglise abbatiale

Cagnotte 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Kotaro Fukuma : Piano Recital

First Prize at the age of 20 at the Cleveland International Competition, Chopin Prize in Japan in 2013, pianist Kotaro Fukuma performs as a soloist on many prestigious stages around the world

Reservation recommended

Kotaro Fukuma: Recital de piano

Primer Premio a los 20 años en el Concurso Internacional de Cleveland, Premio Chopin en Japón en 2013, el pianista Kotaro Fukuma actúa como solista en numerosos escenarios de prestigio de todo el mundo

Se recomienda reservar

Kotaro Fukuma: Klavierabend

Der Pianist Kotaro Fukuma, der mit 20 Jahren den ersten Preis beim Internationalen Wettbewerb in Cleveland gewann und 2013 den Chopin-Preis in Japan erhielt, tritt als Solist auf zahlreichen renommierten Bühnen in der ganzen Welt auf

Reservierung empfohlen

