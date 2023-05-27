Museum Night Cafesjian Center for the Arts Erevan Catégorie d’Évènement: Erevan Museum Night Cafesjian Center for the Arts, 27 mai 2023, Erevan. Museum Night Samedi 27 mai, 10h00 Cafesjian Center for the Arts Free admission 10:00-24:00

Free Entrance to the Museum 15։00-16։30,17:30-19:00

Curatorial tour for temporary exhibitions:

• Siranush Aghajanyan: Butterflies

• Embroidered Melodies: A Sonic Journey with Alexis Paul

• Sergey Navasardyan: Laundry 11:00-12:30

13:00-14:30

Educational program: Discovering the Heroes of Let’s Go to the Museum Book 17:00-18:30

Educational program: Inspiration based on Embroidered Melodies: A Sonic Journey with Alexis Paul exhibition 13:00 – 15:00

Workshop with Siranush Aghajanyan based on Siranush Aghajanyan: Butterflies exhibition
Cafesjian Center for the Arts
10 Tamanyan street, Yerevan

2023-05-27T08:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-27T21:59:00+02:00

