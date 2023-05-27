Museum Night Cafesjian Center for the Arts, 27 mai 2023, Erevan.

Museum Night Samedi 27 mai, 10h00 Cafesjian Center for the Arts Free admission

10:00-24:00
Free Entrance to the Museum

15։00-16։30,17:30-19:00
Curatorial tour for temporary exhibitions:
• Siranush Aghajanyan: Butterflies
• Embroidered Melodies: A Sonic Journey with Alexis Paul
• Sergey Navasardyan: Laundry

11:00-12:30
13:00-14:30
Educational program: Discovering the Heroes of Let’s Go to the Museum Book

17:00-18:30
Educational program: Inspiration based on Embroidered Melodies: A Sonic Journey with Alexis Paul exhibition

13:00 – 15:00
Workshop with Siranush Aghajanyan based on Siranush Aghajanyan: Butterflies exhibition

Cafesjian Center for the Arts 10 Tamanyan street, Yerevan Erevan 0009 Կենտրոն

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-05-27T08:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-27T21:59:00+02:00
