Café Théâtre Côté Rocher: soirée musique Jazz avec Charlotte PLANCHOU Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Rocamadour, 5 octobre 2023, Rocamadour.

Rocamadour,Lot

Insatiable exploratrice de cultures et d’esthétiques, Charlotte mêle à merveille des univers parfois lointains pour nous offrir descompositions singulières et des interprétations mémorables. “Elle touche au cœur tant elle semble chanter comme elle vit” (Jazz News)

Le Jazz comme deuxième amour après une belle histoire Lyrique. C’est en guitare voix que nous pourrons la vivre sur scène à travers un répertoire qu’elle

incarne à chaque fois dans une sincérité et une authenticité qui ne laisse personne indifférent..

2023-10-05 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-05 . 17 EUR.

Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Rue Roland Le Preux

Rocamadour 46500 Lot Occitanie



An indefatigable explorer of cultures and aesthetics, Charlotte marvelously blends sometimes distant universes to offer us singular compositions and memorable interpretations: « She touches the heart so much she seems to sing as she lives » (Jazz News)

Jazz as a second love after a beautiful Lyric story. We’ll be able to experience her on stage as a guitarist, through a repertoire that she embodies

every time with a sincerity and authenticity that leaves no one indifferent.

Exploradora infatigable de culturas y estéticas, Charlotte mezcla maravillosamente universos a veces distantes para regalarnos composiciones singulares e interpretaciones memorables… Toca tanto el corazón que parece cantar como vive… (Jazz News)

El jazz como segundo amor tras una bella historia lírica. Podremos vivirla en directo sobre el escenario como guitarrista, interpretando un repertorio que ella

cada vez con una sinceridad y autenticidad que no deja indiferente a nadie.

Charlotte, die unermüdlich Kulturen und Ästhetiken erforscht, vermischt auf wunderbare Weise manchmal weit entfernte Welten, um uns einzigartige Kompositionen und unvergessliche Interpretationen zu bieten. Sie berührt das Herz, weil sie so zu singen scheint, wie sie lebt » (Jazz News)

Der Jazz als zweite Liebe nach einer schönen Operngeschichte. Mit ihrer Gitarrenstimme können wir sie auf der Bühne erleben, wo sie ein Repertoire spielt, das sie mit ihrer Stimme und ihrem Gesang untermalt

die Sängerin verkörpert jedes Mal eine Aufrichtigkeit und Authentizität, die niemanden gleichgültig lässt.

