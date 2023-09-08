Café Théâtre Côté Rocher « Le Tonton nettoyeur » de Antoine Beauville, Manon Ugo et Guillaume Eymard Café Théâtre Côté Rocher Rocamadour, 8 septembre 2023, Rocamadour.

Rocamadour,Lot

Géraldine, call-girl de haute volée, est mouillée dans des dessous d’affaires explosifs. Avec des tueurs aux trousses, traînant son boulet Martin, un fan qui veut

lui écrire ses mémoires, elle file se réfugier en Bretagne chez son tonton Fanch Coulon que l’on surnomme «Le Nettoyeur»

Toute ressemblance avec des personnes ou des faits existants ou ayant existés ne serait évidemment que pure coïncidence, quoique….

2023-09-08 21:30:00

Café Théâtre Côté Rocher

Rocamadour 46500 Lot Occitanie



Géraldine, a high-flying call girl, is mixed up in explosive business dealings. With killers on her heels, dragging along her ball and chain Martin, a fan who wants to write her memoirs, she flees to Brittany to take refuge with her uncle Fanch Coulon

who wants to write her memoirs, she flees to Brittany to take refuge with her uncle Fanch Coulon, nicknamed « Le Nettoyeur » (« The Cleaner »)

Any resemblance to persons or facts that exist or have existed would obviously be purely coincidental, though…

Géraldine, una prostituta de altos vuelos, se ve envuelta en negocios explosivos. Con los asesinos pisándole los talones, y arrastrando consigo a Martin, un admirador que quiere escribir sus memorias, huye a Bretaña para refugiarse con su tío Fanch Coulon

que quiere escribir sus memorias, huye a Bretaña para refugiarse con su tío Fanch Coulon, apodado « El Limpiador »

Cualquier parecido con personas o hechos que existen o han existido sería, obviamente, pura coincidencia, aunque…

Géraldine, ein hochkarätiges Callgirl, wird in brisante Unternehmungen verwickelt. Mit Killern auf den Fersen und ihrem Klotz Martin im Schlepptau, der ein Fan ist, der sich mit ihr treffen will

sie flüchtet in die Bretagne zu ihrem Onkel Fanch Coulon, der « Le Nettoyeur » genannt wird

Jede Ähnlichkeit mit Personen oder Tatsachen, die existieren oder existiert haben, ist natürlich rein zufällig, aber…

