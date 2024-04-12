Cafe Quijano – Europe Tour 2024 Pan Piper Paris Paris, vendredi 12 avril 2024.

Le vendredi 12 avril 2024

de 20h00 à 22h30

.Tout public. payant À : : 30 EUR

Cafe Quijano vous donne rendez-vous le vendredi 12 avril à 20h sur la scène du Pan Piper !

They have been now on their way for 25 years crowning charts, celebrating awards and achieving international nominations… But the most important thing is that Café Quijano has been making us happier for more than two decades and exhibiting our music throughout Latin America, the United States and Spain.

Manolo, Oscar and Raúl Quijano became internationally popular at the dawn of the new millennium with ‘La Lola’, becoming the first Spanish group nominated for an American Grammy in 2000. Two decades after those first great successes, Café Quijano continues to enjoy global recognition from the industry and unwavering loyalty from the general public. And this is due to the fact that the group continues to increase and macerate their talent and inspiration, as shown by their recent album ‘Manhattan’, which they are currently presenting on tour throughout the country… an album that reached Number 1 in sales last March physical a few days after its placement in stores. ‘La Jamaicana’, ‘Ven a ver amanecer’, ‘Manhattan’ or ‘Ayer se fue’ are the new ‘hits’ of some active Café Quijano and ready to celebrate their status as classics of our music.

Concert debout

