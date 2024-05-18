Café photo Lathus-Saint-Rémy
Café photo Lathus-Saint-Rémy, samedi 18 mai 2024.
Café photo Lathus-Saint-Rémy Vienne
Le cadre et la perspective
Café Photo sur le thème Le Cadre et la Perspective
10h00 Café photo, présentation des éléments de composition photographique.
12h00 Pause panier
14h00 Balade photo au Saut de la Brame
17h00 clôture du café
Lieu Ferme pédagogique du CPIE Val de Gartempe
Village du Peu 86500 Lathus St-Rémy .
Début : 2024-05-18 10:00:00
fin : 2024-05-18 17:00:00
Lathus St-Rémy
Lathus-Saint-Rémy 86390 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
