2022-03-27 17:00:00 17:00:00 – 2022-03-27 19:00:00 19:00:00
Pézenas Hérault
7 7 EUR CONCERT LYRIQUE avec Delphine PUGLIESE soprano, et Céline PICARD colorature, Simon SIAUD, piano.
contact@pezenasenchantee.fr +33 6 83 66 47 65 https://www.pezenasenchantee.fr/
