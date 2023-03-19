CAFÉ LITTÉRAIRE Foyer Socio Culturel Hunting Hunting
2023-03-19 – 2023-03-19
Vous aimez Coluche? Vous apprécierez cette soirée où textes et chansons seront admirablement revisités par un groupe d’artistes talentueux.
Le tout emballé dans une ambiance agréable et chaleureuse !
« Les portes de l’avenir sont ouvertes à ceux qui savent les pousser », Coluche.
Alors, n’hésitez plus, réservez dès à présent vos places.
Petite collation offerte.
+33 6 84 05 28 82
