Moselle

2023-03-19 – 2023-03-19

Moselle Hunting Vous aimez Coluche? Vous apprécierez cette soirée où textes et chansons seront admirablement revisités par un groupe d’artistes talentueux.

Le tout emballé dans une ambiance agréable et chaleureuse !

« Les portes de l’avenir sont ouvertes à ceux qui savent les pousser », Coluche.

Alors, n’hésitez plus, réservez dès à présent vos places.

+33 6 84 05 28 82

