La naissance du groupe nantais BÔME marque une nouvelle étape dans le travail de la chanteuse franco-américaine Claire Preus et du guitariste Arnaud Brunet. Ils s’entourent de Pierre Le Normand (Pierrot la Lune, Beyond Jazz Quartet, Rimo) à la batterie et Rémi Allain(Monolithes, Niqolah Seeva, collectifs Le Banc Jaune, Spatule) à la contrebasse pour donner corps à leurs compositions rythmées et poursuivre l’échange musical en quartet.

La musique de BÔME est faite de mélanges de genres – tantôt empruntant à la folk, tantôt au groove ou teintée de rythmes afro – où le chant raconte des histoires comme un fil rouge entre ces univers sonores. Elle s’articule autour d’harmonies jazz et d’une liberté de jeu toujours présente au coeur des chansons. Les textes imagés sont écrits en anglais par Claire Preus dont les racines américaines resurgissent par le biais de la musique.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:30:00+01:00

jazz groove