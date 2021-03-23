Café-Debate: The Fight Against Anti-Semitism in the European Institutions En ligne, 23 mars 2021-23 mars 2021, La Rochelle.

En ligne, le mardi 23 mars à 20:00

⚠L’évènement sera en anglais ⚠ (Description française en dessous) What is the EU doing against anti-semitism ? – Franco-German cross glances with Benjamin Nägele – As anti-Semitic acts are being multipled in Europe and as we observe a resurgence of anti-semitic speeches on social media and in debates, the fight against anti-Semitism remains at the forefront in order to live alltogether in a democratic society. Therefore, Coexister Nancy IEP and the Young Europeans – Lorraine invite you to an opportunity to exchange together on the subject with our guest Benjamin Nägele who worked on the fight against anti-semitism in the EU’s institutions. This debate-coffee (on zoom) will be a place of free speech and of benevolence. You will be able to ask questions to our guest and to share your point of view and your feelings on the topic. ? 23rd March, 8 p.m. on Zoom Please, sign up on the google form here and you will receive the link of the café-debate by email ? [https://forms.gle/q462ZDbWVXXmnpvk7](https://forms.gle/q462ZDbWVXXmnpvk7) —————————————————————————————————— Que fait l’Union européenne contre l’antisémitisme ? Regards croisés franco-allemand avec Benjamin Nägele Alors que les actes antisémites en Europe se multiplient et qu’on observe une résurgence des discours antisémites sur les réseaux sociaux et dans les débats, la lutte contre l’antisémitisme reste au premier plan pour le vivre ensemble dans une société démocratique. Ainsi, Coexister Nancy IEP et Les Jeunes Européens – Lorraine vous proposent d’échanger ensemble sur la question avec notre invité Benjamin Nägele, qui a travaillé sur la lutte contre l’antisémitisme au sein des institutions de l’UE. Ce café-débat (sur zoom) sera un lieu de discussions, de partage et de bienveillance au cours duquel vous pourrez poser vos questions à notre invité et partager votre opinion et votre ressenti sur le sujet. ? 23 mars, 20h sur Zoom Veuillez vous inscrire sur le google form ci-joint et vous recevrez le lien par mail ? [https://forms.gle/q462ZDbWVXXmnpvk7](https://forms.gle/q462ZDbWVXXmnpvk7)

Entrée libre, sur inscription

Debate-café about the fight against anti-semitism in the EU with Benjamin Nägele, Secretary General of the Jewish Communities Austria.

